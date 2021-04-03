Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Shares of BATS:SMDV opened at $65.74 on Friday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 52 week low of $51.23 and a 52 week high of $58.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.32 and a 200 day moving average of $57.10.

