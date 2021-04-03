Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.28 Million Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000.

NASDAQ:VONG opened at $253.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.56. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $146.88 and a 1-year high of $262.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%.

