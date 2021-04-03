Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 1,273 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNV. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

FNV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays raised Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.93.

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $129.91 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $103.21 and a twelve month high of $166.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.86. The company has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 93.46, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

