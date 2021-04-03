Stifel Financial Corp Takes $2.20 Million Position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.28% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JKK opened at $305.28 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.41 and a fifty-two week high of $352.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.79.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

