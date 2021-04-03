StrongHands (SHND) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,358.00

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last seven days, StrongHands has traded up 22.4% against the U.S. dollar. One StrongHands token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. StrongHands has a market cap of $1.93 million and $1,358.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000141 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 57.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000101 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,441,961,571 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,028,767,217 tokens. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

