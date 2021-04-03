Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Rating Increased to Buy at Argus

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) was upgraded by investment analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Argus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 19.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Suburban Propane Partners stock opened at $15.03 on Thursday. Suburban Propane Partners has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $18.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day moving average is $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.81 million, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The energy company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $305.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Suburban Propane Partners will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $45,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,399.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPH. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 417.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 11,475.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 7,061 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

