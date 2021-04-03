Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Sumo Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sumo Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 285 ($3.72).

Get Sumo Group alerts:

Shares of Sumo Group stock opened at GBX 362 ($4.73) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £618.14 million and a P/E ratio of 54.85. Sumo Group has a 52-week low of GBX 164 ($2.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 387.85 ($5.07). The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 320.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 296.49.

In other Sumo Group news, insider David Wilton sold 195,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 352 ($4.60), for a total transaction of £686,547.84 ($896,979.15).

Sumo Group Company Profile

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and provides video games in the United Kingdom, India, and Canada. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers creative and development services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, films, and visual effects.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.