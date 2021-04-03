Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Sells $163,914.92 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $163,914.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michelle Philpot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Michelle Philpot sold 8,207 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $467,470.72.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Michelle Philpot sold 1,645 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $90,573.70.

On Monday, March 15th, Michelle Philpot sold 2,567 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $160,719.87.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $59.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 1,478.62 and a beta of 2.32. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Truist decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $116.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Capital One Financial upgraded Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.26.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

