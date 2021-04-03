Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Short Interest Up 35.0% in March

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the February 28th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWDBY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Swedbank AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS SWDBY opened at $17.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.65. Swedbank AB has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.89. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.95%.

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

