Symmetry Partners LLC Buys 39 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in The Boston Beer by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at about $440,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,131,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Boston Beer stock opened at $1,184.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,104.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $994.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.62 and a beta of 0.76. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $349.11 and a one year high of $1,256.04.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $460.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.95 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total transaction of $2,720,755.11. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $991.14, for a total value of $259,678.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Boston Beer from $996.00 to $1,002.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen downgraded The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,045.46.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

