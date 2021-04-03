Symmetry Partners LLC Buys 884 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 25.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 1.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 20,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Fortive by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 19,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $36,597.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,364.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $117,758.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,062.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,071 shares of company stock worth $5,739,984 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.21.

Shares of FTV opened at $70.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 46.34, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.50 and its 200-day moving average is $69.68. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.46 and a fifty-two week high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. Analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

