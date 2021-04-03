Symmetry Partners LLC Has $410,000 Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 89,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 49,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 483,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,200,000 after buying an additional 298,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,606,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $379,005.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 250,884 shares in the company, valued at $12,659,606.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 85,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.54, for a total transaction of $5,004,291.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 80,661,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,721,951,489.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,663 shares of company stock valued at $16,406,065 over the last 90 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Snap from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $81.50) on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.24.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $54.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $73.59. The firm has a market cap of $82.19 billion, a PE ratio of -72.65 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.83 and its 200-day moving average is $47.55.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $911.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.44 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.