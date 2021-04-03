Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 360 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,405,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,610 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,706,000 after purchasing an additional 930,426 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in M&T Bank by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 515,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,629,000 after purchasing an additional 272,819 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 475,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,482,000 after purchasing an additional 207,577 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 221.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 272,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,093,000 after purchasing an additional 187,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.83.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $153.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.40. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $85.09 and a 1-year high of $164.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

M&T Bank announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

