Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 462 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Professional Planning purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $1,030,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $904,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth $469,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

Shares of SWK opened at $200.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.90. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.59 and a 52 week high of $203.31.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.