Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 79 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,877 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 297.5% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 260,785 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,634,000 after purchasing an additional 195,175 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,072 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $419,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 241.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,201 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 12,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total value of $315,433.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,069,051.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total value of $86,624.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,639,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,012. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $213.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $202.57 and a twelve month high of $306.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.43 and a 200-day moving average of $228.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $252.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.13.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

See Also: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.