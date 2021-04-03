Symmetry Partners LLC Takes Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 17,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 55,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 16.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist increased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Penske Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $80.87 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $85.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.09 and its 200 day moving average is $61.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.38. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

