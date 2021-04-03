Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Synovus Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.96. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $500.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.82 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SNV. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.59.

SNV stock opened at $46.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. Synovus Financial has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $50.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,589,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,202,000 after acquiring an additional 146,909 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,770,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,666,000 after acquiring an additional 768,018 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,685,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,920,000 after purchasing an additional 69,027 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,827,000 after purchasing an additional 50,699 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,753,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.