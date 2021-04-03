Syrah Resources (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Shares of Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) rose 2.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.87. Approximately 20,795 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 70,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Syrah Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average of $0.67.

Syrah Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SYAAF)

Syrah Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mozambique. The company operates through two segments, Balama and Battery Anode Material. Its principal project is the Balama graphite and vanadium project located in the Cabo Delgado province of northern Mozambique.

