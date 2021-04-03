Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 136,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,948 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $107,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $416,000.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Richard A. Young sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $45,187.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 321,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,876,617.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

SYRS stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $15.65. The firm has a market cap of $455.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.08). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 111.54% and a negative net margin of 743.58%. Equities research analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

See Also: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.