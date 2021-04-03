T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,974 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 46.1% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 462,864 shares in the company, valued at $60,200,091.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. Insiders have sold 75,600 shares of company stock worth $9,443,584 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.04.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $127.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.98. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.04 and a 12 month high of $135.54. The company has a market capitalization of $158.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

