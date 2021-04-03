Tael Trading 24.2% Lower This Week (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Tael has a total market cap of $5.54 million and approximately $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tael has traded 24.2% lower against the US dollar. One Tael coin can currently be bought for about $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.96, $18.11, $24.72 and $6.32.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tael alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00054096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00020841 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004852 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $406.93 or 0.00680922 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00071104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00028125 BTC.

About Tael

Tael (WABI) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.72, $6.32, $13.96, $7.20, $62.56, $4.92, $10.00, $18.11, $119.16, $34.91, $5.22 and $45.75. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tael and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.