TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 2,694.1% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,892,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $362,118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,574,600 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in TC Energy by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,728,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $273,524,000 after buying an additional 2,266,980 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in TC Energy by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,607,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $393,669,000 after buying an additional 2,214,527 shares during the last quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd boosted its stake in TC Energy by 19,626.4% in the 4th quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 1,028,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,898,000 after buying an additional 1,023,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TC Energy by 1,933.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,042,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,426,000 after buying an additional 991,536 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRP stock opened at $46.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.55. The company has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.6852 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 81.41%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRP. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on TC Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lowered TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.72.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

