TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $157.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.60% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TDK Corp. has a portfolio of technologies originally developed for its businesses involving electronic materials, components and devices, semiconductor, recording media and data storage devices. Its technical leadership includes materials research and development for dielectric, organic and semiconductor materials, process technologies for thick and thin film, metal, semiconductors and integration technologies. TDK technologies can be found in multimedia, video, television, personal computers, mobile communications, and semiconductors. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get TDK alerts:

TTDKY stock traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.25. 2,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,182. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. TDK has a 12-month low of $68.41 and a 12-month high of $175.64.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter. TDK had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TDK will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDK Company Profile

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TDK (TTDKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.