Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TECK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $23.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Teck Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.31.

NYSE:TECK opened at $19.55 on Tuesday. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.92 and a 200-day moving average of $17.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0394 per share. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 6.76%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 26,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

