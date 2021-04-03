Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Teekay Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNK. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 100.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 208,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 104,364 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 19.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 16,608 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TNK opened at $14.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.25 million, a P/E ratio of 2.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.32. Teekay Tankers has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average of $11.84.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $69.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.98 million. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 24.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.