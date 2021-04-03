Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 366,900 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the February 28th total of 432,300 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Shares of TRC stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.81. The company had a trading volume of 57,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,987. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.67. Tejon Ranch has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.87 million, a P/E ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 0.64.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.05). Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $9.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tejon Ranch will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet cut Tejon Ranch from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tejon Ranch during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Tejon Ranch during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Tejon Ranch by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,519 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Tejon Ranch during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Tejon Ranch by 58.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,185 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

