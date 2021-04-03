Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,758 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after selling 2,799 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Tejon Ranch were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,519 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 58.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,185 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch in the third quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Tejon Ranch alerts:

Shares of Tejon Ranch stock opened at $16.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.38. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The stock has a market cap of $441.87 million, a PE ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 0.64.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.05). Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $9.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Tejon Ranch from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Tejon Ranch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tejon Ranch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.