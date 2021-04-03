Telsey Advisory Group Boosts RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $600.00

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price objective boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $550.00 to $600.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RH. UBS Group lifted their price target on RH from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RH from an underperform rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Cowen raised their target price on RH from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of RH in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on RH from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $508.22.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $595.63 on Wednesday. RH has a 1-year low of $84.61 and a 1-year high of $619.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 75.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $499.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $447.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $812.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.31 million. RH had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 354.62%. RH’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RH will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of RH by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in RH by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its position in RH by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of RH by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

