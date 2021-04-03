Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) PT Raised to $90.00 at Morgan Stanley

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TXRH. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.71.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $96.28 on Thursday. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $99.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.20.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $637.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.05 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $6,888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,036,295 shares in the company, valued at $298,771,428. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,688 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $249,500.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,137.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,525 shares of company stock valued at $11,784,340 in the last quarter. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 315.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,141,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,227,000 after acquiring an additional 866,565 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,676,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,426,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $658,613,000 after acquiring an additional 468,138 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,514,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 953.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 489,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,639,000 after acquiring an additional 443,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

