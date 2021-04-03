Textron (NYSE:TXT) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $68.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $52.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen reissued a hold rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Textron from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Textron from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.73.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $57.03 on Wednesday. Textron has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $57.23. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.61.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. Textron had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Textron’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Textron will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 2.14%.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

