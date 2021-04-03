TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Analysts predict that TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) will post $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. TFI International posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TFI International will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $5.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TFI International from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded TFI International to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. CIBC raised TFI International to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TFI International from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.17.

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $76.65 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.04. TFI International has a 52 week low of $19.95 and a 52 week high of $81.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

