The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its position in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 47.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,850 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in The Aaron’s were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in The Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in The Aaron’s by 378.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital acquired a new stake in The Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in The Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000.

Get The Aaron's alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of The Aaron’s in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

The Aaron’s stock opened at $26.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $889.67 million and a P/E ratio of 13.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.32. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $27.02.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $430.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.20%.

The Aaron’s Profile

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN).

Receive News & Ratings for The Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.