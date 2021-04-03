The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) PT Raised to $135.00

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ALL. Barclays increased their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Allstate from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on The Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Allstate from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.58.

NYSE:ALL opened at $116.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.22. The Allstate has a 52 week low of $83.75 and a 52 week high of $118.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

