The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 297.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 97,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,731 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $96,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in The Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at $59,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Boston Beer by 29.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after buying an additional 20,259 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Boston Beer by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boston Beer in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in The Boston Beer by 8.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAM opened at $1,184.68 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $349.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1,256.04. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.62 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,104.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $994.94.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.01. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $460.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SAM. Guggenheim increased their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on The Boston Beer in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,400.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Boston Beer from $996.00 to $1,002.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,045.46.

In related news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total value of $2,720,755.11. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $991.14, for a total transaction of $259,678.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

