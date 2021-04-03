The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Short Interest Update

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the February 28th total of 826,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 275,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of The Cooper Companies stock opened at $385.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $268.92 and a twelve month high of $401.92. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $384.63 and its 200 day moving average is $359.35.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 0.62%.

In other news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,029,555.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth $175,360,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Cooper Companies by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 720,456 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $261,756,000 after acquiring an additional 112,257 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in The Cooper Companies by 540.7% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 64,726 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,821,000 after acquiring an additional 54,623 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in The Cooper Companies by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 368,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $133,953,000 after acquiring an additional 52,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in The Cooper Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,949,277 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,434,851,000 after acquiring an additional 51,134 shares during the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.69.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.