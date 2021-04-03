The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Raised to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $340.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $290.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EL. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $312.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $279.00.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

NYSE:EL opened at $292.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.25, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $288.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.38. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $147.16 and a 1-year high of $298.31.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

In other news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,767,780.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total transaction of $564,380,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,114,149 shares of company stock valued at $597,578,500. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EL. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.