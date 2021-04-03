The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,899 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSE:GDV opened at $24.04 on Friday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $24.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.16.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

