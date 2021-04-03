The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) PT Raised to $67.00 at Citigroup

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HIG has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.71.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $68.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a one year low of $30.26 and a one year high of $69.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.91 and its 200 day moving average is $47.55.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $126,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,588. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $9,784,207.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,874,712.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

