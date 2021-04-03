The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) CEO Sells $397,000.00 in Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total transaction of $397,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,853,923.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michele Buck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total transaction of $365,150.00.

On Thursday, January 28th, Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $366,025.00.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $158.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.53. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $125.50 and a 52-week high of $161.71. The firm has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.71%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 2,728.6% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

