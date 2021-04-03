The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 2,311 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,289 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SEM. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,096,540 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,990,000 after buying an additional 775,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Select Medical by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,204,770 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $475,885,000 after purchasing an additional 473,684 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Select Medical by 12.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,356,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $49,071,000 after purchasing an additional 258,555 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,086,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Select Medical by 147.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 121,775 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 72,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Select Medical stock opened at $34.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $37.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.65.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 20.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Select Medical from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Select Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $9,753,000.00. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 6,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $186,186.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 5,499,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,494,451. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 504,397 shares of company stock worth $16,204,720. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

