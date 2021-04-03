The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Magnite were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnite alerts:

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $42.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.16 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.38. Magnite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. On average, analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MGNI. Truist downgraded Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Magnite from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Magnite in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.29.

In related news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 6,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $197,100.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 341,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,042,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Day sold 7,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $447,406.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,278,867.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,915 shares of company stock worth $8,011,742 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.