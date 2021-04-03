The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Franklin Electric worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FELE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FELE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

In other news, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $157,390.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,235.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 14,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $1,063,857.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,280.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,092 shares of company stock worth $2,565,023 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FELE opened at $80.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.40. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.47 and a twelve month high of $82.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $321.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.19 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%. Analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.82%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

