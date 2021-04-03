The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 753 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Trupanion by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Trupanion by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,118,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.16, for a total transaction of $484,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gavin Friedman sold 20,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total value of $2,427,176.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11 shares in the company, valued at $1,272.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,642 shares of company stock worth $17,141,614 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion stock opened at $78.38 on Friday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $126.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,959.01 and a beta of 2.01.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.33.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

