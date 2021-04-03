The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Cardlytics worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.79, for a total transaction of $229,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 242,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,883,409.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.45, for a total value of $98,587.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,689 shares of company stock valued at $6,705,441. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDLX stock opened at $119.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.98 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.66. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.57 and a 1-year high of $161.47.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $67.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDLX. Truist boosted their price target on Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. William Blair lowered Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

