The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,722 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,093,762 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,965 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $31,223,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Continental Resources by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,365,703 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $16,771,000 after acquiring an additional 71,781 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Continental Resources by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,143,355 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,041,000 after acquiring an additional 368,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Continental Resources by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 555,660 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,824,000 after acquiring an additional 87,133 shares during the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Continental Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. MKM Partners upgraded Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering upgraded Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Continental Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Continental Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.35.

Continental Resources stock opened at $27.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $32.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.79 and a beta of 3.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.64.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $837.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

