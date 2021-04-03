The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. operates as a hospitality company. The Company develops, manages and operates a portfolio of high-energy restaurants, lounges and bars. It also provides food and beverage hospitality solutions. The Company’s primary restaurant brand is STK, which is a steakhouse concept with locations in metropolitan cities throughout the United States and in London. It provides ONE Hospitality, a signature turn-key food and beverage service for hospitality venues including, hotels, casinos and other high-end locations both nationally and internationally. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on STKS. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $3.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.31.

NASDAQ:STKS opened at $7.98 on Friday. The ONE Group Hospitality has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $10.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.83. The stock has a market cap of $232.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 2.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STKS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in The ONE Group Hospitality by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 77,498 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 17,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

About The ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

