The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Receives $93.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.17.

Several research firms have commented on PGR. B. Riley boosted their price objective on The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

In related news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $573,726.72. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,781 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,300.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $329,249.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,431 shares in the company, valued at $4,524,236.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,618 shares of company stock worth $2,202,362 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in The Progressive by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,810,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,167,790,000 after purchasing an additional 483,708 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Progressive by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,266,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $817,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,632 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $606,960,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in The Progressive by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,168,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $511,043,000 after purchasing an additional 109,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The Progressive by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,674,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $462,190,000 after purchasing an additional 68,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Progressive stock opened at $95.55 on Monday. The Progressive has a twelve month low of $71.25 and a twelve month high of $102.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $55.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.45%.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

