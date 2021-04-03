The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $251.84.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $291.33 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $261.67 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

In related news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total transaction of $1,228,687.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David B. Sewell sold 10,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.17, for a total transaction of $6,793,513.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,675 shares in the company, valued at $8,405,679.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $25,811,540. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 58 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $249.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.08. The Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $137.34 and a one year high of $256.00.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a $0.4467 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

