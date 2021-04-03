Thisoption Trading Up 40.7% Over Last Week (TONS)

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Thisoption token can now be purchased for $1.68 or 0.00002871 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Thisoption has traded 40.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Thisoption has a total market capitalization of $9.28 million and approximately $7.91 million worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00073509 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.95 or 0.00295195 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00006541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00089799 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.60 or 0.00743499 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00027280 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00015610 BTC.

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 tokens. Thisoption’s official website is extons.io. Thisoption’s official message board is medium.com/@thisoption.com.

