Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,832 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 5.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 20.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.83.

Shares of TRI opened at $89.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.42. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $63.69 and a 1 year high of $89.97.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 117.83%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

